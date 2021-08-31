Christopher Hebert

KANKAKEE — Christopher Anthony Hebert, 39, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Aug. 29, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born March 20, 1982, in Kankakee, the son of Edward and Cozette (Messerle) Hebert.

Christopher was a student of Limestone Grade School, Herscher High School and graduated from Hardin County High School in Southern Illinois in 2000.

He went to the Kankakee Area Career Center. Christopher studied business administration at Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg.

Christopher worked as a dispatcher at Clearwater Paper in Elwood.

He married Krystal Snader on Sept. 22, 2013. He was devoted to his children, Kylie, Hunter and stepson, Dathan.

Christopher enjoyed spending time with his family, especially swimming, picnicking, motorcycle riding and cooking out with his neighbors. He always looked forward to the annual deer hunting trip down in Southern Illinois with his dad, brother, Wray, his nephew, Nick, and his hunting buddies. He especially enjoyed golfing, barbecuing and hanging out with his neighbors.

Surviving are his wife, Krystal Hebert and their children, Dathan, Kylie and Hunter, all of Kankakee; his parents, Ed and Cozette Hebert, of Stonefort; one brother and sister-in-law, Wray and Eva Hebert and niece, Shelby, and nephew, Nicholas Hebert, all of Haslet, Texas; a half-sister, Brenda and Jerry LeClaire, of Las Vegas, Nev.; a half-brother, Blaine and Mary Hebert, of Aberdeen, Wash; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins who he enjoyed visiting with at their many family gatherings.

Preceding him in death were his paternal grandparents, Edward J. and Lillian Hebert; maternal grandparents, Richard and Marjorie Messerle; and many uncles, cousins and close friends.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, until the 6 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the family for his childrens’ education.

