Elizabeth Arseneau

BOURBONNAIS — Elizabeth A. “Liz” Arseneau, 94, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (Aug. 26, 2021) at Heritage Woods nursing home in Manteno.

She was born Feb. 23, 1927, in Kankakee, the daughter of Artie and Hazel (Meier) Mills. Liz married Ronald Arseneau on Oct. 16, 1948. He preceded her in death March 4, 2005.

Liz was a Registered Nurse. She was a past regent of Women of the Moose. Liz enjoyed golfing, playing cards, knitting, sewing, crocheting and baking Christmas cookies. She was an avid Chicago Bulls and Chicago Cubs fan. She loved being active. Liz was a wonderful grandmother and a devoted nurse.

She was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, David and Barbara Arseneau, of Bourbonnais; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Sandra and Larry Zullo, of Bourbonnais, and Paula and William Brashear, of Wheaton; six grandchildren, Christy (Scott) Pias, Jamie (Jeremy) Shoup, Katie O’Brien, Meghan (Matt) Hendrickson and Lisa (Sean) Kluesner; six great-grandchildren, Jace, Camron, Quinn, Zoey, Addie and Ian; two sisters, Eleanor Morris, of California, and Jackie Bickerstaff, of Glendale Heights; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Ronald Arseneau, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Mary Brannstrom; her parents; two brothers; and five sisters.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais or AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

