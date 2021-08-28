David Stickel

BONFIELD — David Thomas Stickel, of Bonfield, a member of the Laborers Union Local 168, and employee of Utility Concrete Products, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday (Aug. 25, 2021), at the age of 27, doing what he loved, riding his motorcycle in Morris.

He was born March 31, 1994, in Joliet, the son of David Brian and Jennifer Salman Stickel.

David was a proud big brother to his two little sisters, Makenzie, who he loved to aggravate, and Lila, who he enjoyed taking fishing. David had a passion for dirt biking, riding his motorcycle and playing frisbee golf with his Uncle Jayme and friends. He also enjoyed playing basketball. David loved to share memories about his late father, who passed away in 2014, of cancer. David had a special way of making any situation lighter with his witty humor and jokes. He had an infectious smile that lit up every room and every person he encountered. David, along with all of his friends, had a green thumb (wink wink). He will truly be missed by every single person who was blessed enough to have known him.

Surviving are his mother, Jennifer and Chad Reyburn, of Bonfield; his grandparents, Cheri and Howard “Chica” Hughes, of Bonfield, Kenneth and Sharon Salman, of Lebanon, Mo., and Richard and Jan Reyburn, of Frankfort; two sisters, Makenzie Stickel, of Spring, Texas, and Lila Reyburn, of Bonfield; aunts and uncles, Betsey Merritt, Gail Painter (Chuck Johnson), Jayme Painter (Tammy Adair), Paul Walsh, Dana Painter, Cynthia Pasteris (Rick), and Kate Schulte (Kurk); cousins, Brittney Painter, Jayme Painter (Lexie), Dillon Myslinski, Ryder and Jax Dejesus, Daniel Mayes, Jake Dejesus, Cora and Brinley Schulte, Matt and Nick Pasteris, Michael and Charlie Britz, Kai Devine and his “big” cousins, but most importantly, his biggest mentors, Mike and Samantha Britz; and many friends.

Preceding him in death were his father, David Brian Stickel; his great-grandparents, Joseph and Georgiann Stalzer; and his aunt, Cynthia Walsh.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, also at the funeral home.

Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Joliet.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.