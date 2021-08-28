david johnson

BOURBONNAIS — David A. Johnson, 84, of Bourbonnais, passed away Aug. 22, 2021, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Nov. 19, 1936, in Superior, Wis., the son of Roy. C. and Mable Rice Johnson.

David married Beverly “Bev” Moyer on Sept. 26, 1959, in Hayward, Wis.

He worked at Roper Assembly for 21 years. In 2002, David retired after 18 years of custodial/maintenance service from the Bourbonnais School District 53.

He collected antique lamps and sports memorabilia.

David served in the U.S. National Guard and served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1965. While in the Army, he played baseball.

He was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene of Kankakee for more than 60 years.

Surviving are his wife of nearly 62 years, Beverly “Bev” Johnson, of Bourbonnais; one son and daughter-in-law, Daryl and Kim Johnson, of Bradley; two sisters, Clarice Thayer, of Hayward, Wis., and Marjorie Bargo, of Rapid City, S.D.; one brother, Everett and Lois Johnson, of Bradley; three granddaughters; one stepgranddaughter; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one son, Troy Johnson.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, until the 6 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Cindi Schimmelpfenning officiating.

Inurnment will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene.

