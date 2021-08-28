Dalphine Sisk

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Dalphine Claire (Baird) Sisk, 87, of Mooresville, Ind., passed away Tuesday (Aug. 24, 2021).

She was born Aug. 25, 1933, in Metropolis, the daughter of Earl Baird and Beulah Mae (Wrye) Homberg. She spent most of her childhood in Metropolis.

Dalphine married Raymond Ernest Sisk on April 1, 1955. She was previously a resident of Kankakee for 60 years. Dalphine resided in Mooresville, Ind., for the past few years.

Surviving are her two children, Marla (Tim) Eash, of Camby, Ind., and Robert (Patty) Sisk, of Aroma Park; five grandchildren, Chris (Toni) Eash, of Plainfield, Ind., Michelle (Mark) Query, of Zionsville, Ind., Susan (Mike) Estes, of Mooresville, Ind., Jennifer (Scott) Pearce, of Marion, and Kaitlin (Todd) Fitzmaurice, of Chesterton, Ind.; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and her best friend, Barbara Nowman.

Preceding her in death were both of her parents; her husband, Raymond Ernest Sisk; one son, Ronald Lee Sisk; her grandson, Caden Query; two brothers, Hubert and Jerry Baird; and one sister, Mildred Meinders.

Dalphine was a fitness director for 21 years at YWCA in Kankakee. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Manteno. Dalphine enjoyed bowling and was a part of a bowling team that she sponsored called River Lane. She was an avid reader. Dalphine was known by many as an entrepreneur who was very kind and friendly. She later started her own fitness company called River Lane Studio out of her home and ran it for 30 years.

A memorial gathering will be at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded by Jones Family Mortuary in Mooresville, Ind.

