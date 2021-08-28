Cheryl Chinski

BOURBONNAIS — Cheryl Ann Chinski, 59, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 24, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

She was born June 11, 1962, in Kankakee, the daughter of Lester L. and Bonita (Goetzler) Chinski.

Cheryl was a 1980 graduate of Eastridge High School in Kankakee.

Cheryl was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served from 1982 to 1992.

She enjoyed fishing, completing crossword puzzles and going to the casino.

Cheryl was a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are five brothers, David (Rhonda) Chinski, of Danforth, Jeffrey Chinski, of Kankakee, William Briggs, of Kankakee, Lester “Butch” (Vicki) Chinski, of Ft. Collins, Colo., and Charles (Beth) Chinski, of Bourbonnais; two sisters, Susan (Michael) Marcotte, of Owosso, Mich., and Lucy (Sam) Schwartz, of Kankakee; several aunts and uncles; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and one niece, Balei Chinski.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family inurnment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

