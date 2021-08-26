Leslie Weedon

CHEBANSE — Leslie A. Weedon, 74, of Chebanse, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 24, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Jan. 27, 1947, in Kankakee, the son of Frederick and Leola (Green) Weedon. He married Carol Schwark, in Herscher, on Aug. 24, 1968. Carol preceded him in passing on Aug. 18, 2021.

Surviving are one son, Brad (Jennifer) Weedon, of Baden, Pa.; one daughter, Jill Weedon, of Chebanse; three grandchildren, Ruthann Weedon and Noah Weedon, of Baden, Pa., and Leah Johnson, of Chebanse; two brothers, Jerry (Joyce) Weedon, of Bonfield, and David (Neva) Weedon, of Chebanse.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Wayne Weedon and Brian Weedon; and one sister, Carol Swanson.

He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse.

Leslie received a Bachelor’s of Science in Education and a Master’s in Education from ISU. He was a member of Slow Boys, loved to do tractor pulls with Slow Boys, and enjoyed tinkering with computers and electronics. Mr. Weedon enjoyed traveling with his wife, Carol, in their camper over the years.

Memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with an 8 p.m. prayer service following.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

