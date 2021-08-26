Carrie Coy

CHICAGO — Carrie A. Coy, 53, of Chicago, passed away Aug. 16, 2021, at her home.

Carrie was born Feb. 12, 1968, the daughter of James Kindred, of South Fulton, Tenn., and the late Karen Kindred.

She was a dental assistant at various dental practices for many years and was also co-owner of Coy’s Bakery in Bradley.

Carrie grew up in Tinley Park, where she enjoyed swimming in the community pool. She loved listening to music and enjoyed cooking, especially her famous lasagna. Carrie was able to form loyal friendships that lasted all her life.

Surviving are two daughters, Kelli Coy, of Bradley, and Ashley Coy, of Bourbonnais; her sister, Jacci (Dave) Burks, of Liberty Hill, Texas; a niece and two nephews; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of life will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Bremen Grove Nature Preserve, 16001 Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park.

Internment will be in Obion County Memorial Gardens, Union City, Tenn. at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17.

Funeral arrangements are by Theis-Gorski Funeral Home.

