KANKAKEE — Paul Anthony “Uncle Paul” Rockert, 65, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Aug. 21, 2021) at his home.

He was born Oct. 12, 1955, in Kankakee, the son of John and Lucille (Evans) Rockert.

Paul spent most of his time exploring the family farm, getting into trouble with his older siblings and cousin, pushing his thick glasses onto his nose and being the well-known family favorite.

He proudly earned his rank of Eagle Scout in 1970 and used this knowledge, skills and traits throughout his life and various careers. He went on to become scout leader at the local Rainbow Council for many years.

Paul married Susan Harling on Sept. 3, 1977, at the young age of 22. They spent many days camping, fishing and exploring state and national parks together. After 10 years of marital bliss, they added their three children, John Paul in 1987, Emily Sue in 1990 and Anne Elizabeth in 1992. Paul was beyond proud of his children and would hold their hand for what felt like eternity before whispering “love you” as they exited the room.

As a younger man, Paul was always outdoors. There is not a mushroom hole unfound or a rock unturned as he searched the county for Morel mushrooms, arrowheads and berries to make homemade jam. He had a tender heart for animals and on various occasions brought home a critter to be nursed back to health, quickly falling in love with every animal brought through the front door.

Following his retirement, Paul earned his next badge in life, his own chair at Paul’s Place, where the staff became family, and he could be found sitting quietly at the corner of the bar with a cold refreshment.

Paul was a man of little words, but many observations. He could tell a person how to fix something based solely on a description, but he was not going to fix it for them.

He spent his last few years awaiting being reunited with the large family who preceded him in death, including, his wife, Susan Rockert; his parents; four brothers, John “Sunny” Rockert, Kenneth Miling, Carl Milling and Michael Rockert; and one sister, Kathryn Jones.

Paul will be looking fondly over those lovingly remembering him, including one son, John Rockert; two daughters, Emily Rockert and Anne Rockert; one son-in-law, Jeffery Bruer; future son-in-law, Adam Banks; one grandchild, Griffin Presler; a large family throughout the country; and friends he called family.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Mike Seed officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service.

Flowers are welcome. The family asks that memorials be made to Boy Scouts of America: Rainbow Council.

