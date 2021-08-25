Myron Moody

WILMINGTON — Myron H. Moody, 80, of Wilmington, passed away Sunday (Aug. 22, 2021) at his home.

He was born Dec. 12, 1940, in Kankakee, the son of Harry and Loraine (Ravens) Moody. Myron married Sandra Deatti on Sept. 5, 1970, in Kankakee.

Myron had worked at Roper for 18 years in the repair parts department.

He was an avid marksman. Myron loved Ford Mustangs and working on cars.

Myron was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, having served as a Range Coach from January of 1958 to January of 1961.

Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Sandra Moody, of Wilmington; one daughter and two sons-in-law, Melissa and Douglas Keast, of Bradley, and Matt Young, of Kankakee; four grandchildren, Logan Keast, Mikayla Keast, Chloe Young and Nichole Young; two aunts, Lucille Landis, of Bradley, and Nelda Ravens, of Bradley; along with several cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one daughter, Michelle Young; one uncle, Leonard Ravens; and one aunt, Elenore Rose.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday, Aug. 26, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.