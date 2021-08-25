Larry Dunlap

KANKAKEE — Larry D. Dunlap, 69, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Aug. 19, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Second Baptist Church, Kankakee, with the Rev. Kenny Staples officiating. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

Per CDC guidelines, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Larry was born Nov. 21, 1951, in LaGrange, Ga., the son of the Rev. James M. and Martha L. Gamble Dunlap.

He was of the Baptist faith.

On June 7, 1986, he married Juliette Brookshaw at the Second Baptist Church.

Larry was a mental health technician for 39 years, working at Manteno State Hospital, Howe Developmental Center and Tinley Park Mental Health Center.

He loved shooting pool, enjoyed playing cards with family and friends and loved to Step (dance).

Surviving are his wife, Juliette, of Kankakee; his daughter, Shanice J. Dunlap, of Kankakee; his sisters, Patricia (William) Jordan and Arnettia (Willie) Marshall, all of Hopkins Park, Mary Barnes-Rogers, of Sun River Terrance, and Teresa Dunlap, of Kankakee; his brothers, Ralph (Ella) Dunlap, of Sun River Terrance, and John (Theresa) Dunlap, of Kankakee; sisters-in-law, Amanda Dunlap, of Hopkins Park, Irene Dunlap, of Carbondale, and Elaine (John) Redmond, of Kankakee; brothers-in-law, Steve Washington, of Hopkins Park, and Seyborn (Michelle) Billings, of Louisville, Ky.; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other family and special friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents; mother- and father-in-law, Annie and Cannon Brookshaw; two brothers, Willie and Milton Dunlap; and two sisters, Eyvonne Dunlap and Carol Washington.

