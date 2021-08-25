Dylan McConkey

PEOTONE — Dylan Grant McConkey, born May 13, 2003, age 18, was a lifetime resident of Peotone. He passed away suddenly Sunday (Aug. 22, 2021) in Terre Haute, Ind.

Dylan was the loving son of Brian and Alexis (Gamundoy) McConkey, of Peotone; beloved brother of Caitlin McConkey, of Peotone; cherished grandson of Carol McConkey, of Peotone, and the late James McConkey, formerly of Gilman, and Jun and Ampy Gamundoy, of Chicago; dearest nephew of Craig (Shelby) McConkey, of Peotone, Carla (McConkey) Gentle, of Peotone, Audrey (Gamundoy) and Ron Carlson, of Skokie, Agnes Gamundoy, of Chicago, and Norma Ballenas, of Chicago; fond cousin of Justin (Jennifer) McConkey, Kevin (Court Harris) McConkey, Trent (Julia) McConkey, Nicole (Michael Zonenashvili) Carlson and Kimberly (Stephen) Carlson Heilman. He is also survived by many second cousins and friends.

Dylan was a graduate of Peotone High School class of 2021, and a freshman at Indiana State University. He was kind-hearted and had an infectious smile. Dylan enjoyed playing basketball and sand volleyball with his friends and catfishing with his dad. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Bulls, especially Michael Jordan, and the Washington Redskins. Dylan collected basketball jerseys and basketball shoes, and also loved music and enjoyed collecting vinyl records.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home, 112 W. Main St., Peotone. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Peotone Cemetery.

