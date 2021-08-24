Death notices: Aug. 24, 2021

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>John E. Hosty</strong>, 54, of Bourbonnais, were held Aug. 7 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. John passed away July 28, 2021.

Funeral services for <strong>Jean L. Kohler,</strong> 88, of Chebanse, were held Aug. 5 at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with the Rev. Joel Brown officiating. Jean passed away Aug. 1, 2021. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery, Chebanse. Pallbearers were Don Hillary, Darrin, Ryan, Cody, Travis and Chad Kohler. Honorary pallbearers were Chuck Kohler Jr., Dale Kohler Jr. and A.J. Dixon.

Funeral services for <strong>Patricia Ann Layne</strong>, 84, of Manteno, were held Aug. 6 at St. Joseph Church in Manteno. Patricia passed away July 28, 2021. Interment was in St. Joseph Cemetery in Manteno. Pallbearers were Nicole Adamson, and Taylor, John and Carson Layne.

Memorial visitation for <strong>Dorothy Mitchell</strong>, 84, of Kankakee, was held July 20 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Inurnment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Dorothy passed away July 14, 2021.

Funeral services for <strong>Richard Loren Page</strong>, 82, of Watseka, were held Aug. 6 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Roy Johnson officiating. Richard passed away Aug. 2, 2021. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Elizabeth Gonzalez, Kelsey Heath, Skyler, Jessie and Trevor Page, Patrick Watts, Ben Taylor and Scott Bailey.

Funeral services for <strong>Verla R. Reutter</strong>, 97, of Kankakee, were held Aug. 6 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Verla passed away Aug. 1, 2021. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Ardell, Roland and Marlen Munsterman, Albert Kanosky, Tim Schuldt, Jake Weerts and Mark VanLouwe.

Funeral services for <strong>Joanne L. Sargeant</strong>, 85, of Cabery, were held Aug. 5 at Cabery United Methodist Church in Cabery. Linda Michel officiated. Joanne passed away July 30, 2021. Burial was in Broughton Township Cemetery, Cabery. Pallbearers were Katie Hooten, Paige, Tessa, Leah, Brian and David Sargeant, Jason Woerly and John Wyss.

Funeral services for <strong>Timothy R. Wessels</strong>, 51, of Crescent City, were held Aug. 7 at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Aaron Uphoff and the Rev. Alex McNally officiating. Timothy passed away Aug. 3, 2021. Burial was in St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery, Crescent City. Pallbearers were Jeff Heagle, Steve Sparenberg, Harold Warner, Jacob Wessels, Scott Dirks and Tim McLain. Honorary pallbearer was Brandon Wessels.