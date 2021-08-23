Wanda Marth

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Wanda Rose (nee Diefenbach) Marth went to the house of our Lord on Wednesday (Aug. 18, 2021) from Columbia, Mo.

She was born March 26, 1928, in Pilot Township (Herscher), the daughter of Frank and Ellen (nee Obrecht) Diefenbach. She was the sixth of seven children. Her siblings were Bernadette, George, Mary Ellen, Myron, Darlene “Dolly” and Kathryn “Faye.”

On Dec. 24, 1948, Wanda married Harland Carl Marth, in Kankakee.

She was a loving mother to three children, Janice (Gary) Zelasko, Kathy Marth and Ron (Judy) Marth; a loving grandmother to Eric Zelasko, Mark (Sonya) Zelasko, Alex (Nicole) Marth and Lisa (David) Onstott; and loving great-grandmother to Henry Zelasko, Ruth Zelasko, Maxen Onstott, Landen Onstott and Benton Marth. She was also a loving aunt to a multitude of nieces and nephews

Family, friendship and service to church and community were her passions.

She loved sewing, doing needlework, quilting and crocheting. Her most cherished needlework were her angels, which she shared with all. Many of the skills were passed down to her from her mother and grandmother. Wanda loved flowers, growing, smelling and selling them for others to grow. She was a compassionate, joyful and loving friend. Wanda made friends easily wherever she lived and maintained those friendships throughout her life wherever they roamed. “Mom and Dad loved traveling to stay connected to their family and friends,” her family said.

Preceding her in death were her parents; all her siblings and their spouses; several nephews; and one niece.

Surviving are two sisters-in-law, her children and their spouses, grandchildren and their spouses, great-grandchildren, and a multitude of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, until the noon funeral services at Sherman United Methodist Church, 2336 E Andrew Road, Sherman. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. in Camp Butler National Cemetery, between Springfield and Riverton.

The family strongly encourages everyone to wear a mask while in attendance.

Funeral arrangements are by Parker-Millard Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203; phone 573-449-4153.

