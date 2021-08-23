Rudolf Josenhans

ST. ANNE — Rudolf “Rudy” W. Josenhans, 92, of St. Anne, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family, Friday (Aug. 20, 2021).

He was born July 12, 1929, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of Rudolf D. and Elizabeth Gutwein Josenhans.

Rudy and his family attended Ridgewood Pentecostal Church, where his love for the Lord and for the violin began.

He attended Grover Cleveland High School where he met his future wife, Margaret Weber, with whom he was married for 61 years. She preceded him in death in 2018.

A veteran of the Korean War, Rudy was an accountant by trade, having worked at the United Nations and the New York Historical Society.

He and his wife raised their family in Ridgewood, N.Y., for more than 40 years. For much of that time, they attended Lighthouse Assembly of God in Glendale, N.Y., where he maintained lifelong friendships.

Rudy and his wife moved to St. Anne in 2006 in order to be with their daughter and her family; Rudy maintained his New Yorker status, often telling people where he came from and displaying pictures of New York City in his home.

He enjoyed playing his violin as part of the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra and also as a proud congregant of Peoples Church, Bourbonnais.

One of his favorite verses: “I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.” — Philippians 3:14.

A beloved brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, he is survived by his sister, Hildegard (Carl) Sommer, in Houston; his three children, Daniel (Lynda) Josenhans, of Levittown, N.Y., Ruth Josenhans, of Dallas, Texas, and Heidi (Brent) Prairie, of St. Anne; three grandchildren, Greta and Luke Prairie and Aron Josenhans; as well as many cherished nieces and nephews.

