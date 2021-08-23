Justin Cyrier

BOURBONNAIS — Justin M. Cyrier, 88, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Aug. 20, 2021) at Lincolnwood Place Assisted Living in Lincolnwood.

He was born June 1, 1933, in Kankakee, the son of Alphonse and Edna Marcotte Cyrier.

Justin married Patricia Matthias on Sept. 15, 1951. Justin and Patricia would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this September.

He was a member of the Plumbers Local 130 UA for 46 years. He was a business owner from 1977 until his retirement in 1998.

Justin was a member of the Holy Name Society.

He was an avid golfer for many years. Justin was a devoted fan of the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Bears.

Justin was a lifelong parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

Surviving are his wife, Patricia Cyrier, of Bourbonnais; three sons and three daughters-in-law, Thomas and Linda Cyrier, of Deltona, Fla., Michael and Melinda Cyrier, of Boise, Idaho, and Brian and Laura Cyrier, of Corona, Calif.; two daughters and one son-in-law, Theresa Segal, of Lake Villa, and Carrie and Robert Zacks, of Chicago; 19 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents and eight siblings.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Jason Nesbit will celebrate the Mass.

The family requests that everyone please wear a face mask to the visitation and funeral Mass.

Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church or Bishop McNamara Catholic Schools.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.