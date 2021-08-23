David Welker

BOURBONNAIS — David M. Welker, 76, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (Aug. 19, 2021) at his home.

He was born Dec. 31, 1944, in Kankakee, the son of Donald and Mabel Gwin Welker.

David married Linda Savoie on July 3, 1981. She preceded him in death Jan. 28, 2017.

He was a longtime sales manager for Kankakee Valves.

David was an avid golfer and enjoyed bowling, having coffee with friends, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Surviving are two sons, James and Debbie Welker, of Marengo, and Todd Higgins, of Rockford; two daughters, Tammy and Jeff Rehberg, of Mercer, Wis., and Shannon and Andrew Chomiczewski, of Winfield; one sister, Julie Pippen, of Florida; three brothers, Robert and Bonnie Welker, of Indiana, Steven Welker, of California, and Jeff Welker, formerly of Kankakee; six grandchildren, Ashley (Dan) Andrew, of Schaumburg, Brad Rehberg, of Marengo, Jeff (Lauren) Fox, of Tampa, Fla., Jordan (Kyle) Booth, of Savage, Minn., Cody Welker, of Marengo, and Cheyenne Welker, of Marengo; four great-grandchildren, Archer Fox, of Tampa, Fla., Jaxon Fox, of Tampa, Fla., Ella Andrew, of Schaumburg, and Jacob Andrew, of Schaumburg; and one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tom and Marilyn Savoie, of Bourbonnais.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Trenny Lowey; one brother, Richard Welker; and his first wife, Carol Welker.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, until the 7 p.m. celebration of life at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Diabetes Association.

