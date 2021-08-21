Zephyr Benoit

BOURBONNAIS — Zephyr G. “Zeph” Benoit, 87, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 18, 2021) at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, at St. George Catholic Church, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Interment will follow in St. George Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth or St. George Catholic Church.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.