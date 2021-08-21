Marilyn Walwer Schultz

WATSEKA — Marilyn Rose Walwer Schultz, 79, of Watseka, passed away Friday (Aug. 20, 2021) at her home.

She was born June 3, 1942, in Kankakee, the daughter of LaVerne and Lucille (Arnold) Miller. She married Charles Walwer in Kankakee, on June 25, 1960. He preceded her in death. Later, she married James Schultz, in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Aug. 24, 1989. He preceded her in death.

Surviving are two daughters, Catherine Schwartz, of Watseka, and Pamela (John) Burch, of Watseka; two sons, Terry (Valorie) Walwer, of Watseka, and Donald (Keiko) Walwer, of San Diego, Calif.; two sisters, Phyllis Redman, of Kankakee, and Marsha Gersky, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; two brothers, Richard Miller, of Geneseo, and Dennis Miller, of Bradley; along with several grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

In addition to Charles and James, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Vernon Miller; two sons, Brian Walwer and Scott Walwer; one son-in-law, Wayne Schwartz; and six grandsons.

Marilyn was a dietician at Watseka Manor.

She enjoyed sewing, attending family get-togethers and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Cremation rites will be accorded by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

Services will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, The Arc of Iroquois County, Disabled Veterans, or the charity of the donor’s choice.

