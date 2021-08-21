Joel Brault

KANKAKEE — Joel Richard Brault was born Nov. 16, 1931, in Kankakee, the son of Frédéric and Cecilia Brault. He passed away July 21, 2021.

Joel was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Patricia (Brouillet) Brault; brother, Richard Brault; and sisters, Joyce Cosgrove and Monica Lambert.

Left to cherish Joel’s memory are his daughters, Michelle (David) Chandler and Cindy (Randy) O’Connell, all of Pearland, Texas, and Kathie Jo Brault, of Fairfield; sister, Carol Schafer, of Kankakee; grandchildren, Meagan (Neil) Rosser, Beth (Ryan) Buxbaum and Robin O’Connell, of St. Charles, Mo.; great-grandchildren, Joel, Chandler, Kohen and Crew; along with several nieces and nephews.

Joel and Patricia started courting after graduating from St. Patrick Catholic High School. They became engaged while Joel was serving in the U.S. Air Force. He spent a year of his service as a weatherman in Iceland. They married in 1953 and were blessed with over 54 years together.

He had a successful career as a real estate agent and transitioned to the savings and loan business. He worked as vice president of State Savings and Loan from 1960 to 1984. Joel then helped create Olympic Federal Savings and Loan where he served as president from 1985 to 1992.

Joel loved listening to jazz and he was a huge Stan Kenton fan. In his spare time, Joel enjoyed golfing with his wife, Patricia. They also loved traveling, and over the years they enjoyed many trips together. Joel will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

A memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon on Friday, Aug. 27, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Inurnment will follow in Maternity B.V.M. Cemetery in Bourbonnais.

