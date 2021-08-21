jack gorham

BOURBONNAIS — Jack L. Gorham, 80, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 17, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Sept. 24, 1940, in Kewanee, the son of Charles and Betty Thurman Gorham. Jack married Renee Sartwell on June 5, 1964, in Savanna.

He was a teacher and a coach at Savanna High School, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, and Dwight D. Eisenhower in Blue Island. He was also the IT coordinator at Dwight D. Eisenhower in Blue Island.

Jack had been an avid golfer since the age of 12. He also enjoyed gardening and he loved spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.

He was of the Christian faith.

Jack graduated from Western Illinois University.

Surviving are his wife, Renee Gorham, of Bourbonnais; one son, John Gorham, of Loves Park; two daughters, Kristin Gorham, of Manteno, and Kelly (Sean) McCloy, of Appleton, Wis.; two grandchildren, Kate McCloy and Eryn McCloy; one sister, Patricia Gorham, of Chicago; two sisters-in-law, Joyce (Joe) Garcia and Rebecca Hall. Preceding him in death were his parents; and one sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Jim Smith.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24 until the 1 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating.

Private family inurnment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the Manteno Golf Course or the Manteno Public Library.

