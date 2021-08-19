David Boudreau

KANKAKEE — David R. Boudreau, 73, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Aug. 16, 2021) in Kankakee.

He was born April 27, 1948, in Kankakee, the son of Kenneth Raymond and Dorothy June Merino Boudreau.

David married Linda J. “Jeanie” Rettig on June 19, 1971, in Berryton, Kan. She preceded him in death June 25, 2016.

He was a graduate of St. Anne High School.

David was an employee of Armstrong World Industries, retiring after many years of service.

From the age of 12, he was active in radio control planes. He was a member of the Kankakee Valley Model Flyers, Dumthumbs and the Joliet Radio Control Club.

Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

David was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served during Vietnam. He was also stationed at Forbes Air Force Base in Topeka, Kan., where he met his wife, Jeanie.

He was a member of River Valley Christian Fellowship.

Surviving are two daughters, Becky and Marty Conroy, of Bourbonnais, and Stephanie and Scott Payne, of Bourbonnais; his mother, Dorothy Boudreau, of Kankakee; five grandchildren, Carter Conroy, Trevor Conroy, Logan Conroy, Jamie Payne and Jesse Payne; and one brother, Charles and Caroline Boudreau, of Gilbert, Ariz.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his father; and one brother, Kenneth Boudreau.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at River Valley Christian Fellowship, Bourbonnais Township, with the Rev. Derick Miller officiating. Interment will follow in St. Anne Township Cemetery in St. Anne.

Memorials may be made to River Valley Christian Fellowship.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.