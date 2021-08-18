William Johnson

BOURBONNAIS – William W. “Bill” Johnson, 61, of Bourbonnais, passed away Aug. 11, 2021, in Bourbonnais.

He was born June 1, 1960, in Chicago, the son of Kenneth and Patricia (Cote) Johnson. Bill married Barbara Foltz on April 20, 1996, at College Church of the Nazarene. She preceded him in death Aug. 17, 2010.

Bill was raised in Clifton and lived in Momence for a short time.

He was a star football player at Clifton High School. He started and successfully built Central Illinois Benefits Consulting (CIBC). He was the former head girls golf coach at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School. Bill was also the director of golf and the head women’s golf coach at Olivet Nazarene University over the past 12 years. He was a longtime member of the Kankakee Country Club and Flossmoor Country Club. Bill was a long-term board member at Youth for Christ and former board member at the Kankakee YMCA. He loved watching the Chicago Cubs, the Masters and Notre Dame.

Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, Lance Corporal.

Surviving are two daughters and one son-in-law, Olivia Johnson, of Kankakee, and Brynn and Brandon Fitzmorris, of Louisiana; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Brock and Kristen Schultz, of Herscher, and Brandt and Asya Schultz, of Herscher; six grandchildren; his mother, Patricia Johnson; one brother, Daniel Johnson, of Kankakee; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Barbara Johnson, he was preceded in death by his father.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at River Valley Christian Fellowship, Bourbonnais. Interment will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to Youth for Christ or the Olivet Nazarene University Golf Program.

