KANKAKEE — Venita “Kay” Donovan, 72, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Aug. 13, 2021) in Chicago.

She was born Oct. 17, 1948, in Kankakee, the daughter of Joseph and Venita Cabit Marek.

Kay married Cliff Donovan on Sept. 3, 1966, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Kankakee.

She worked for Gerard Schrementi as a bookkeeper for more than 20 years. She also founded Kay’s Krafts where she made all kinds of woodwork crafts, attending craft shows for years. Later she made homemade magnets that she donated to military and first responders.

Surviving are her husband of nearly 55 years, Cliff Donovan, of Kankakee; two sons, Darrell and Shirley Donovan, of Orland Hills, and Johnathan Donovan and Kelly Stadter, of Lockport; two grandchildren, Branden Donovan and Mason Donovan; 11 siblings, Judy Pollack, Joseph and Faye Marek, Patricia and Dave Smith, Edward and Karen Marek, Barbara Ward, Cathy Burk, Donna and Jim Cannon, Stanley “Buddy” and Paula Marek, Rose and Mark Moreland, Marie Marek and Kathy Ashcraft, and Brian Marek; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and two brothers, Michelangelo Marek and Thomas Marek.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.

Memorials may be made to The University of Chicago LVAD Clinic or Riverside Ambulatory Infusion Center.

