BOURBONNAIS — Shirlee A. McGuire, 79, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Aug. 15, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Aug. 6, 1942, in Roanoke, Va., the daughter of George and Shirley (Bucklew) McGuire.

Shirlee was an English professor for over 30 years at Olivet Nazarene University, retiring in 2008.

She was a member of Cornerstone RCA and the Olivet Orchestra. She played the cello and was an avid reader. Her religious faith was also a big part of her life.

Shirlee was a member of Grace Community United Methodist Church in Bourbonnais.

Surviving are special friends, Nancy Johnson and Leon and Teri Blanchette; two sisters, Ellen Kay McGuire, of Asheville, N.C., and Mary Jeanie McGuire, of Asheville, N.C.; and one brother and sister-in-law, George and Myra McGuire, of Alabama.

Her parents preceded her in death.

A memorial visitation will be from 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 until the 6 p.m. memorial service at Grace United Methodist Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Steven Hudspath officiating. Private burial will be in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Asheville, N.C.

Memorials may be made to the Shirlee McGuire Scholarship Fund for Olivet Nazarene University English Students.

Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.