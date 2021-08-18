Joe DeYoung

ST. ANNE — Joe R. DeYoung, 66, of St. Anne, passed away Sunday (Aug. 15, 2021) at his home.

He was born May 30, 1955, in Kankakee, the son of Joe R. and Lola (Allain) DeYoung. He married Bonnie M. Bires on July 16, 1977, at St. Anne Catholic Church.

Joe was a rural letter carrier with the U. S. Postal Service and was a man of many trades. Joe was a very strong man with even stronger morals. He never complained, was always honest and was a man of integrity. He was beyond courageous. Joe always made sure to tell his family he loved them and that he was proud of them.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching bull riding, NASCAR and his favorite westerns. Joe also enjoyed antiquing for cranberry hobnail fenton glassware with his wife. Most of all, Joe loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. One of the fondest memories the family shared together was being able to attend the 2016 World Series and watching the Chicago Cubs win, as Joe was an avid Cubs fan.

Surviving are his loving wife of 44 years, Bonnie DeYoung; three children, Jason (Melissa) DeYoung, of Pontiac, Jamie DeYoung, of Denver, Colo., and Justin (Jessica) DeYoung, of Elliott; five grandchildren, Alexis, Henry, Jack, Harrison and Nellie; four siblings, Nancy Searle, of Albuquerque, N.M., Sally (Dennis) Mulder, of Holland, Mich., Richard (Jane) DeYoung, of Donovan, and Jean Johnson, of Papineau; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Ann DeYoung, of Krakow, Wis., Brenda (Fred) Pitts, of St. Anne, Brent (Arlene) Bires, of Vienna, Bruce (Diane) Bires, of Belleville, Mich., and Beverly (Andy) Flowers, of St. Anne; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; a brother, Charles DeYoung; and brothers-in-law, Dan Searle and Mike Johnson.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22 at Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, until the 11 a.m. funeral services, also at the funeral home. Deacon Pat Skelly will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Wood Cemetery, Wichert.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.