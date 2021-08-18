Edward Chiz

MANTENO – Edward C. Chiz, 94, of Manteno, passed away Sunday (Aug. 15, 2021) at Bickford Assisted Living Community of Bourbonnais.

He was born June 2, 1927, in Chicago, the son of Conrad P. and Marie (Elias) Chiz. Edward married Jeanette Schmiedl on Sept. 30, 1950, in Chicago. She preceded him in death June 28, 2021.

Edward was a retired Broadview policeman. He was a member of the F.O.P and the Illinois Police Association. He was very active in R.V. Travelers and Campers.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during World War II.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Dean E. and Sandra Chiz, of Manteno; one daughter, Dawn Striz, of Heiskell, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Chad Striz, Jeremy (Jessica) Striz, Bradley (Lee Ann) Chiz, Scott Striz and Corey (Cassandra) Chiz; seven great-grandchildren, Sage, Pierce, Logan, Ethan, Skyler, Harper and Sadie; and one sister-in-law, Louella Chiz, of Elk Grove Village.

In addition to his wife, Jeannette Chiz, he was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, George Chiz.

Private graveside services will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.

