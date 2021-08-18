Dorothy Kanosky

KANKAKEE — Dorothy E. Kanosky, 92, a lifelong resident of Kankakee, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday (Aug. 15, 2021).

Dorothy was born May 5, 1929, in Buckley. She was the daughter of Carl and Minnie (Salmon) Schuldt.

She married Leo Kanosky at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kankakee, on April 30, 1949. Leo preceded her in death.

Dorothy’s pride and joy was her family, particularly her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her smile lit up the room when at family gatherings. Other loves of Dorothy’s life included watching sports and putting together puzzles. She also never missed an episode of Jeopardy.

She previously worked as a pharmacy technician at Southside Pharmacy and Westwood Pharmacy. Dorothy also worked at the family business, The Learning Tree and volunteered with a local literacy program.

Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Albert “Skip” (Rita) Kanosky, of Bourbonnais, and Daniel (Barbara) Kanosky, of Indianapolis; and grandchildren, Michael (Deanna) Kanosky, Caroline (David) Adrieansen, Meghan Kanosky, Danielle Kanosky and Marc Kanosky. Dorothy was blessed with four great-grandchildren, Allison, Owen, Caileigh and Logan. Also surviving are her brother, William Schuldt; sisters-in-law, Gerry Schuldt and Mary Schuldt; and lifelong best friend, Margaret Kanosky.

In addition to her spouse, she was preceded in death by her parents; and four brothers, Elmer, Arnold, Gilbert and Raymond Schuldt.

Visitationwill be from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Jensen Funeral Home, 3639 E. State Rt 17, Kankakee (1 ½ miles east of I-57 on the north side of the road). Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. at St. John Paul II Catholic Parish, West Campus, 956 S. 10th St., Kankakee (formerly St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church). Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.