Donald Kamp

ELDON, Mo. — Donald F. Kamp, 69, of Eldon, Mo., passed away peacefully Sunday (Aug. 15, 2021) at Eldon Nursing and Rehab.

He was born Nov. 20, 1951, in Kankakee, a son of Donald and Dorothy (Winkle) Kamp. His parents preceded him in death.

Donald was united in marriage to Korenn Ann Haas on Nov. 18, 1989, in Bourbonnais.

He graduated from Clifton High School, Clifton. For many years he worked in the wastewater industry in various capacities.

Don enjoyed tinkering and then giving the items he’d lovingly restored to others. He was a kind and generous man. Don and Korenn enjoyed going out to eat at local restaurants. He was very involved in his church and enjoyed volunteering. Don will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Surviving are his wife of 31 years, Korenn Kamp; sisters, Dorothy Dumas, of Bonfield, and Carol Morgan, of Bend, Ore.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Michael Kamp and James Kamp; and sister, Donna Hubner.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, until the 10 a.m. funeral services at Bethany Lutheran Church in Eldon, Mo.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, in Evergreen Cemetery, Chebanse.

Memorials may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, 1000 N. Grand Ave., Eldon, MO 65026.

Funeral arrangements are by Millard Family Cremation and Funeral Center, 902 East North St., Eldon, MO 65026, phone (573) 392-3351.

Please sign his online guestbook at millardfamilychapels.com.