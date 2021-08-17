Terrence Learned

VICKSBURG, Miss. — Terrence “Terry” Lee Learned, 75, of Vicksburg, Miss., passed away Thursday (Aug. 12, 2021) at Merit Health River Region Hospital in Vicksburg, Miss., as a result of natural causes.

He was born born Aug. 11, 1946, in Kankakee, the son of George Learned Sr. and Lela (Holderman) Learned.

Terry was employed by AO Smith, in Kankakee, and retired from Maytag in Herrin.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Terry married Barbara Learned. She survives, of Vicksburg, Miss.

Preceding him in death were his parents, George Sr. and Lela Learned; and brother, Richard A. Learned.

In addition to his wife, surviving are his children, Richard Dale (Chris), Renee Danielle (Mike) and Nanette; grandchildren, Ashley (AJ), Kyle (Bethany) and Kailee (Schuyler); great-granddaughters, Kinsley and Gracelyn; brothers, Laverne (Donna), Mark and George Jr.; brothers-in-law, John, Jay, Arvilee (Rosann) and RC (Deann); sisters-in-law, Bonnie (Dale), Charlene Swinford and Beaulah (Darrell) Leach; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until noon Tuesday, Aug. 17 at Claiborne Overholt Funeral Home in New Tazewell, Tenn. Graveside services will follow in Parks Cemetery, with Eddie Overholt officiating.

Please sign his online guestbook at claibornefuneralhome.com.