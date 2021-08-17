Nancy Coleman

BUCKLEY — Nancy Ann Coleman, 64, of Buckley, passed away July 30, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Nancy was born Oct. 25, 1956, in Watseka, the daughter of Glenn and Clyda Jeanne (Harding) Nichoalds. She married Michael Coleman on May 5, 1979, in Onarga. He survives.

In addition to her husband, Michael Coleman, of Buckley; she is survived by two sons, Trace (Macy) Coleman, of Gilbert, Ariz., and Connor Coleman, of Virginia Beach, Va.; one grandson, Brixton Coleman, of Gilbert, Ariz.; one granddaughter, Cora Gigl, of Chebanse; her mother, Jeanne Nichoalds, of Onarga; one brother, Donald (Cherie) Nichoalds, of Thawville; and two nephews, Lake Nichoalds, of Thawville, and Zach (Kayla) Nichoalds, of Crescent City.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Nancy was the former owner and operator of On Stage Hair Salon for 25 years. She was a postmaster at Crescent City, Onarga and Cissna Park.

She was a member of Onarga United Methodist Church, where she was the organist for over 45 years and choir director for 25 years. Nancy was a member of the Princess Onarga Chapter of the Illinois Questers and Onarga Historical Society.

Nancy enjoyed being with her family, cooking, baking, gardening, traveling, antiquing, spending time with her grandchildren, and living in the country.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, in Onarga Cemetery, with the Rev. Mark Crawford officiating. A celebration of life will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Shagbark Country Club in Onarga. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at Onarga United Methodist Church with the Rev. Mark Crawford officiating.

Memorials may be made to Onarga United Methodist Church.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga.

