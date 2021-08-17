Edna McMullen

BOURBONNAIS — Edna Faye McMullen, 83, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Aug. 13, 2021) at her home.

She was born July 23, 1938, in Grenada, Miss., the daughter of Henry and Tula Williams Andrews.

Edna had been a dance instructor at Arthur Murray Dance Studio. She had also worked as a hairdresser and was a daycare provider.

She was a member of the Cosmetology Association.

Edna enjoyed sewing, cooking and gardening. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. Her granddaughter was her world.

Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Dave Pippin, of Bourbonnais; one granddaughter, Brittany Faye Vance, of Aroma Park; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and stepgrandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and siblings, Bufford Andrews, Boyce Andrews, Ruth Organ, Lloyd Andrews and Fred Andrews.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.

Inurnment will be in Limestone Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.