Death notices: Aug. 17, 2021

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Venita "Kay" Donovan,</strong> 72, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Aug. 13, 2021). Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

<strong>Raymond Howard Needy,</strong> 90, of Gardner, passed away Aug. 9, 2021, at his home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Janice E. Voss</strong>, 71, of Aurora, passed away Friday (Aug. 13, 2021) at Rush Copley Medical Center in Naperville.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Alice Theresa Anderson</strong>, 78, of Bourbonnais, were held July 21 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Steve Hudspath officiating. Alice passed away July 15, 2021. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Matt and Josh Coffey, Hayden Anderson, Andy Benoit, Chuck Kelly and Larry Duda.

Graveside services for <strong>Lynn Jaffe</strong>, 63, of Kankakee, were held July 22 in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Lynn passed away July 16, 2021.

Funeral services for <strong>Mary Anne Koerner</strong>, 85, of Kankakee, were held July 20 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church - East Campus, Kankakee, with the Rev. Anthony Taschetta officiating. Mary Anne passed away July 14, 2021. Burial was in Limestone Cemetery in Limestone Township. Pallbearers were Chris, Alex, Tim, Matt and Andrew Koerner, and Brian Gerst.

Funeral services for <strong>Donna M. Malone</strong>, 76, of Kankakee, were held July 22 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Eric Brown officiating. Donna passed away July 19, 2021. Burial was in St. James Cemetery in Irwin. Pallbearers were Tiffany Zirkle, and Leslie, Brian, DJ, Joseph and Brandon Malone.

Funeral services for <strong>Ruth E. Neven</strong>, 97, of Bradley, were held July 24 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Ruth passed away July 13, 2021.

Funeral services for <strong>Betty J. Newton</strong>, 94, of Bourbonnais, were held July 27 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Elder Glenn Webb officiated. Betty passed away July 22, 2021. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Brett, Cody and Bryan Burson, Joe Casabonne, Justin Bushman and Zachary Newton.

Funeral services for <strong>Bertha E. Peppin</strong>, 84, of Bourbonnais, were held July 16 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Bertha passed away July 13, 2021. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Stephanie Regas, Meghan and Nick Spencer, Kelsey Smith, Bill Cohn and Steve Faber.

Funeral services for <strong>Mark W. Salkeld</strong>, 62, of Lisle, were held July 21 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbitt officiating. Mark passed away July 18, 2021. Interment was in All Saints Mausoleum, Bourbonnais.

Funeral services for <strong>Louise S. Shipinski,</strong> 94, of Bourbonnais, were held July 30 at St. George Catholic Church, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Louise passed away July 24, 2021. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Jeff, Adam and Gavin Biskupski, Eric Szalaj, Trevor Larrington, Jace Winters and Michael Shipinski.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Theresa F. Timm</strong>, 85, of Kankakee, were held July 24 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church - West Campus, Kankakee. Theresa passed away July 17, 2021. Pallbearers were Blaise, Alex and Zach Denault, Jonathon Timm, Scott Cleary, Joe Strah and James Jeong.