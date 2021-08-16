harold papineau

ASHKUM — Harold V. Papineau, 82, of Ashkum, passed away Oct. 6, 2020, at his winter home in Arizona.

Harold was born March 2, 1938, in Aroma Park, the son of Euclid and Eva (Lussier) Papineau. He married Darlene Schoon, of Ashkum, on July 4, 1959, at St. Mary and Joseph Church in Chebanse.

After high school, Harold went to work for Armour Pharmaceutical in Kankakee, and worked there before he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in January 1959.

In the U.S. Air Force he was a crew chief on a B52G (SAC) bomber stationed at Blytheville Air Force Base in Arkansas.

On his return he went back to work for Armour in Kankakee, and remained there until he retired in 1994 from RPR (Rhone-Polenc-Rorer) as facilities director.

Surviving are his wife, Darlene, of Ashkum; sons, Rodney (Marcia) Papineau, of Clifton, and Randy (Elaine) Papineau, of Ashkum; daughters, Donna (Miles) Bradley, of Buckeye, Ariz., and Renee (Richard) Fraser, of Bartlett; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers, Eugene (Priscilla) Papineau, of Sun City, Ariz., Ron Papineau, of Chebanse; brother-in-law, Russ Schoon; sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Papineau and Marlene Papineau; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Oscar, Bruno, Edward and baby Theodore; and sisters, Joann, Rita, Theresa and Linda.

He was a member of Assumption BVM Catholic Church in Ashkum, and a member and eucharistic minister at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Sun City, Ariz. Harold enjoyed doing lapidary and sterling silver hobbies and golfing at the recreation centers and golf courses in Sun City and at Oak Springs Golf Course in Aroma Park, with his brother Ron, in the summer.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 at the Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 at Assumption BVM Catholic Church in Ashkum, with the Rev. Doug Hauber officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary and Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Chebanse.

Memorials may be made to Assumption BVM Catholic Church in Ashkum.

