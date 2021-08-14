Rose Burton

KANKAKEE — Rose Louise Burton, 96, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 11, 2021) at Arcadia Care nursing home in Clifton.

She was born Nov. 26, 1924, in Bradley, the daughter of Walter and Laura Sthay Laney.

Rose married Roosevelt Burton on June 30, 1984, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee. He preceded her in death Aug. 7, 1991.

She had worked at Bear Brand Hosiery and Amberg File & Index Co. (Esselte).

Rose enjoyed playing cards.

She was a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Ed, Ovid, Frank and Richard Laney; and four sisters, Bernice Page, Annie Pray, Marie Wilson and Louise Benjamin.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Beaverville.

Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.