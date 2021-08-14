BOURBONNAIS — Ronald E. Hansen, 80, of Bourbonnais, passed away July 30, 2021, at home, with family at his side.

He was born Oct. 20, 1940, in Watseka, the son of Lewis Hansen and Helena (Harms) Hansen.

Ron grew up in Gilman, where he graduated from Gilman High School in 1958. He held the record for track and field hurdles for 10 years through grade school, and played tackle position on the football team in high school. Growing up, he worked at Bork Nursery in Onarga, from age 11 to 17, and three years at the bowling alley, where he was one of the last people to hand set the pins.

He was married to Marlene Stevens, of Altorf, on Sept. 23, 1961. In 1967, they moved to a home east of Kankakee on Hieland Road, where they resided for 25 years before moving to Bourbonnais. After being married a year and a half, he took a position with a food service company, and remained in that profession until selling his business, Galaxy Tea, this past June.

Ron and Marlene loved working in the yard, playing volleyball, and swimming in their pool with family. They were longtime members of Calvary Bible Church in Bourbonnais, and enjoyed many vacations to Florida with their dog, Joey.

Surviving are a daughter, Susan Davis (Richard), of Bourbonnais; son, Ronald Hansen Jr., of Bourbonnais, two grandchildren, Joshua Davis, of Florida, and Ashley Elliott (Jimmy), stepgreat-grandson, Keegan Elliott, and great-granddaughter, Luna Rae Elliott, of Bourbonnais; his brothers, Merle (Jeanne) and Tom (Mary); sister, Diana Vadbunker Hall (Jim); as well as many nephews and nieces.

Preceding him in death were his wife, who passed away in 2020; his parents; his two sisters, Patsy and Lynn; brother, Lewis Hansen and wife Joyce, brother, Mark (Martin) Hansen and wife Diane; and brother-in-law, Bill (William) Vadbunker.

Cremation rites have been accorded following a memorial service.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.