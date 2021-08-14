LAKE VILLAGE, Ind. — Robert Eaton, 63, of Lake Village, Ind., and formerly of Custer Park, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 11, 2021).

Surviving are his wife, Jill (Sievers) Eaton; children, Heather (Jeremy) Williams and Amanda Johnson; grandchildren, Melina, Marshall, Mylee and Micah Williams, and Ellery Johnson; mother, Norma Eaton; siblings, Amy (Don) Jones, Timothy (Lori) Eaton and Ruth (Tim) Armstrong; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Eaton.

Bob was the owner of TCMT Inc.

He attended Bethel Church of Cedar Lake and previously attended Calvary Bible Church, Bourbonnais.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, until the noon funeral service at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1300 W Hawkins St., Kankakee, with a luncheon to follow. Private burial will be at a later date in Lake Village Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, N.C. 28607.

Funeral arrangements are by Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lowell, Ind.

