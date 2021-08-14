Marjorie Messerle

KANKAKEE — Marjorie Ann Messerle, 90, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 11, 2021) at the Citadel Nursing Center in Kankakee.

She was born Aug. 20, 1930, the daughter of Aurelian and Ruth Rogers Clark, in Lawrenceville.

Marjorie graduated from Lawrenceville High School in 1948.

She moved to Kankakee and met her future husband, Richard E. Messerle.

On Jan. 13, 1951, they were married in Lawrenceville. They were married for 55 years. Richard preceded her in death in 2006.

Marjorie was a realtor and volunteered for the Republican Party during Senator Charles Percy’s election. Marjorie retired from Carson Pirie Scott in 1995. She enjoyed playing Bridge, reading and gardening. Marjorie was an excellent seamstress.

She was a member of St. John Paul II Catholic Church, Kankakee.

Surviving are her children, Cozette and Ed Hebert, of Stonefort, Mark and Linda Messerle, of Kankakee, Carey Messerle, of Bradley, Bruce and Grace Messerle, of Des Moines, Wash., Lourie Clark, of Bourbonnais, and Renee and Kevin Byrd, of Baton Rouge, La.; 12 grandchildren, Cherise, Courtney, Wray, Ryan, Christopher, Patricia, Emily, Adam, Cameron, Molly, Aaron and Derek; 26 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Patricia (Jerry) McMillin, of Mission Viejo, Calif., and Nancy Stearn, of Louisville, Ky.; one brother-in-law, Dale Messerle, of Lewisville, Texas; one sister-in-law, Virginia Smith, of Martinsville, Ind.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding in death were her parents, Aurelian and Ruth (Rogers) Clark; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Earl and Ruth Messerle; son-in-law, Robert Clark; infant grandson, Joel Messerle; brothers, Roger Clark and Norman Clark; and sisters-in-law, Virginia Geraldine Clark, Nancy Messerle and Mercedes Kutcher Messerle.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at St. John Paul II — West Campus in Kankakee. Interment will follow in Limestone Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, or St. John Paul II Catholic Church.

