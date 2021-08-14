Gregory Lambert

BOURBONNAIS — Gregory M. “Greg” Lambert, 73, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (Aug. 12, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Feb. 11, 1948, in Kankakee, the son of Eugene and Catherine “Kay” (Wagner) Lambert. Greg married Tina Hamilton on Sept. 7, 2019, at St. George Catholic Church.

Greg was a steel fabricator and owner of Lambert Construction. He was a 1966 graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School. Greg enjoyed watching the Daytona 500, MASH reruns, Indiana Jones, James Bond, The Fast and the Furious and John Wayne movies. He liked to travel, especially to his winter home in Florida. Most of all, he loved working and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He was a parishioner of St. George Catholic Church.

Surviving are his wife, Tina Lambert, of Bourbonnais; three sons, Mark (David) Lambert, of Atlanta, Ga., Kevin Lambert, of Manteno, and Mathew Nugent, of Bourbonnais; four daughters, Lisa (Lee) Bauer, of Bonfield, Brooke (Joseph) Holohan, of Gardner, Kelly Lambert, of Sharpsville, Ind., and Krystal (Adam) Sanford, of Grand Lodge, Mich.; 11 grandchildren, Austin (Melanie) Bauer, Dylan Bauer, Kaylyn Bauer, Madison Bauer, Abigail Holohan, Tessa Holohan, Jona Sanford, Jacob Sanford, Ada Nugent, Aubrie Nugent and Meadow Nugent; five sisters, Jackie Williams, of Petersburg, Shelly Link, of Bourbonnais, Cindy Sprimont, of Limestone, Mary Jean Janssen, of Limestone, and Laurie (Mike) Martin, of Bourbonnais; and two brothers, Mike (Kathy) Lambert, of Kankakee, and Ed (Laura) Lambert, of Bourbonnais.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and three brothers-in-law, Mike Link, Kevin Sprimont and Phil Janssen.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at St. George Catholic Church, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. George Catholic Church.

