Blayne Nusbaum Sr.

ST. ANNE — Blayne E. Nusbaum Sr., 62, of St. Anne, passed away Aug. 8, 2021, at Vibra Hospital of Northwestern Indiana, Crown Point, Ind.

He was born Feb. 26, 1959, in Kankakee, the son of Eugene and Doris Mae (Meier) Nusbaum. Blayne married Glory Post on Aug. 10, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church in St. Anne.

Blayne had worked for Eastern Illinois Clay Company as a kiln fireman, Thrall Car Company as a welder, and a long-distance semi-truck driver for UPS. He was a past Master and member of the Masonic Temple and served as past Excellent High Priest, past Thrice Illustrious Master, and past Commander of the York Rite Bodies. Blayne was a recipient of York Rite Cross of Honor, took the Scottish Rite Degrees, and was a member of the Eastern Star. He was an auxiliary policeman and served in Kankakee County.

Surviving are his wife, Glory Nusbaum, of St. Anne; one son and daughter-in-law, Blayne E. Jr. and Jillian Nusbaum, of Ft. Hood, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law, Doris Claudette and Donald Crain of Lexington; stepchildren, Nicole Post, of Indianapolis, Brandon Sackett (Jean DuBois), of Manteno, Christopher Sackett, of Manteno, Travis (Jasmine) Sackett, of Austin, Minn., Nicolas Sackett, of Aroma Park, and Rebecca Sackett, of St. Anne; two grandchildren, Jaxon Nusbaum and Dylan Crain; stepgrandchildren, Jade Sackett, Zylia Sackett, Sapphire Sackett, Ilaya Sackett and Ian Post; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother, Frederick Nusbaum.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, until the 12:15 p.m. funeral service at the First Presbyterian Church in St. Anne, with the Rev. Mike Seed officiating. Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church.

