Patricia Golding

BOURBONNAIS — Patricia A. Golding, 83, of Bourbonnais, passed away one year ago, Aug. 14, 2020, at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee.

She was born March 11, 1937, in Bradley, the daughter of Harry and Dorothy Bisping Wulff.

Patricia married William V. Golding on Sept. 10, 1960, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.

She retired from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School’s attendance office after 24 years of service.

Patricia was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church.

She was a former member of the Tuesday Book Review and was former PTA president.

Patricia enjoyed gardening, going for walks and spending time with family.

Surviving are her husband of 60 years, William Golding, of Bourbonnais; two sons and two daughters-in-law, David and Kelly Golding, of Glenview, and Steven and Donna Golding, of Naperville; one daughter and two sons-in-law, Diane Menard-Eastburn and Dave Eastburn, of Doylestown, Pa., and Jeffery Ahlden, of Bourbonnais; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, Harry Wulff; one daughter, Amy Ahlden; and one son-in-law, Allen Menard.

The family is holding a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Wesley United Methodist Church, at North Street and Cleveland Ave. in Bradley. There is additional parking on the north side of the church. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

This memorial service date commemorates the first anniversary of Patricia’s passing. The family said, “If you can attend, your presence will be welcome.”

Memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church.

Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes.

