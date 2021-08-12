BOURBONNAIS — Nancy Ricchiuto was born July 29, 1946, at Cottage Hospital in Galesburg, the daughter of Ernest and Dorothy (Raines) Stone.

Nancy lost her mother in 1948 to cancer. For a few years, she lived with her grandparents, David and Iva Stone.

Her father re-married and they moved to the Kankakee area.

Nancy attended school and graduated from the Limestone School District.

She worked most of her life in the medical field as a secretary for 40 years at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, retiring in 2014.

Nancy met and married her husband, Rick Ricchiuto. They had a long and loving marriage and were together 16,000 days before cancer took her life Sept. 30, 2018.

She is buried very near her mother, in Abingdon.

Nancy has no relatives in the Kankakee area. She is survived by her husband, who now lives in Maine with his son, Ron. She also has a stepson, Rick, of North Carolina.