Michael Bergan

ELGIN — Michael Raymond Bergan, “Boz,” “Mike,” 66, of Elgin, passed away April 4, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of 39 years to Jacqueline Bergan (nee Walsh); and loving father to Andrea (Christopher) Baar, of Coral Springs, Fla., and Jaime (David Bouchard) Bergan, of McHenry. Michael was the dear brother of James (Monica) Bergan, of Australia, the late Jack (Dolores) Bergan, of Buckingham, Sue Ann (the late Joseph) Fraher Schwaller and Sally (Joseph) Myers, of Dwight; along with being the greatest uncle to 21 nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents, John and Elizabeth Bergan, of Ashkum; his in-laws, John and Mary Walsh, of Chicago; and his nephews, James, Jon and Dustin.

He graduated salutatorian of his 1971 Tri-Point High School Class. In 1976, he graduated from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Interior Design.

He worked in thermoplastic injection molding for 34 years at Hansen Plastics Corporation in Elgin. He earned the certificate of Vocational Specialist in Thermoplastics Injection Molding from Elgin Community College in 1989. He also became a master molder and process technician during his career.

Mike was most famous for his laugh. Even people who did not know him had heard about that laugh.

A celebration of life picnic will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Wing Park, 1000 Wing Park St. at Shelter 2 in Elgin.

A celebration of life Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 216 East Lincoln St., Reddick.