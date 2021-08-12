TULSA, Okla. — Loving memories still live on for the family of Jane Cordes Reinwald, who passed away a year ago, Aug. 8, 2020. Jane passed away in Tulsa, Okla. She was formerly of Kankakee.

A daughter of Joyce Posing Cordes and Paul Cordes, she was born Dec. 4, 1950.

Jane married Russell Reinwald on June 27, 1969. They had a daughter, Deanne (Roger); and a son, Kevin (Beth).

Surviving are her husband, Russ; daughter, Deanne and Roger; son, Kevin and Beth; grandchildren, Joy, Bethany and Chase; two great-grandsons; her mother, Joyce Cordes; two sisters, Vicki and Wayne DeBoef, of Oklahoma, and Kathy Jo and Herb Hicks, of Illinois; five brothers, Mike and Doreen Cordes, Jeff Cordes, Larry Cordes, Randy Cordes and Chuck and Jes Cordes. Also surviving are 70 nieces and nephews; 67 great-nieces and great-nephews and 11 great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

Preceding her in death were her sister, Denise; two brothers, Scott and Paul; her father, Paul; stepfather, Orville; and niece, Brandi.

She will be sadly missed by her family. She will also be dearly missed by her church family in Tulsa, Okla.