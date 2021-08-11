Ted Coash Sr.

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Ted Raymond Coash Sr., of Bolivar, Mo., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Aug. 7, 2021) at his home. He was 62 years old.

He was born Jan. 24, 1959, in Clifton, the son of Manard and Cora (Conklin) Coash. His parents preceded him in death.

On Sept. 12, 1981, he was united in marriage to Gail E. Tucker.

Ted is survived by his beloved wife, Gail; sons, Ted Jr. (Sara) Coash, of Manteno, and Cory (Nicole) Coash, of Kankakee; daughter, Gail Marie Coash, of Bolivar, Mo.; grandchildren, Blake, Brant, Elijah, Hannah, Aria and Payton; brother, Ken (Mary) Coash, of Rantoul; sisters, Lori Parsons, of Chebanse, Terri Anderson, of Kentland, Ind., and Mitzi (Roy) Perkins, of St. Anne; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Joseph Coash; and niece, Andrea Bennett.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, shooting, listening to music, and fixing cars, mowers and other various items. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of life gathering at noon on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the St. James Park in St. James, Mo., to honor Ted. For more information regarding the gathering, please contact the immediate family.