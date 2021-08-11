Stella Wright

KANKAKEE — Stella Mae Wright, 83, of Kankakee, passed away Aug. 4, 2021, at AMITA Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at New Jackson Tabernacle in Kankakee. Elder Carl Wright will be officiating. Administrative assistant Tommy Wright will be the eulogist. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

CDC guidelines will be followed. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Please light a candle at jonesfuneralservices.com.