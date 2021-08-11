Roberta Burling

ST. ANNE — Roberta “Bobbie” Burling, 80, of St. Anne, passed away Sunday (Aug. 8, 2021) at her home, surrounded by family.

She was born July 10, 1941, in Kankakee, the daughter of Robert and Gertrude (Yonke) Poskin. She married Lloyd “Butch” Burling on June 22, 1963, at St. Anne Catholic Church.

In 1962, Roberta graduated from St. Mary’s School of Nursing. She worked briefly at St. Mary’s Hospital, before dedicating her life to caring for her children. In 1989, she returned to nursing for 19 years at the Kankakee County Health Department. She was part of the Lady Sodality at St. Anne Catholic Church. She frequently volunteered at school for her children. Most of all, Roberta enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. She also enjoyed working with flowers, gardening and cooking.

Surviving are her loving husband of 58 years, Lloyd Burling. She was a loving mother to four children, Kathy (Joe) Marcotte, of Towanda, Janine Armstrong, of St. Louis, Mo., Douglas P. (Loretta) Burling, of St. Anne, and Julie Martin, of Toulon. She was a caring grandmother to nine grandchildren, Zackery, Elizabeth, Alexandra, Zachary, Jacob, Noah, Emma, Mitchell and Caley. Roberta left behind several nieces, nephews, cousins and many great friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Robert and Gertrude Poskin; and two sisters, Wilma Erdman and Florence Leutloff.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Jensen Funeral Home in Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, just prior to the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Anne Catholic Church, with the Rev. Pete Jankowski officiating.

Memorials may be made to the St. Anne Catholic Church or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.