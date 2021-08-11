Robert Chellson

CARDIFF — Robert “Bob” Chellson, 78, of Cardiff, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 4, 2021) while on a family trip to Ogden, Utah.

Bob was born Nov. 11, 1942, in Chicago, a son of Carl and Martha (Jasa) Chellson. He married Brenda Rafferty on May 11, 1996, at the EJ Carz, in Verona. She survives, of Cardiff.

Also surviving are sons, Robert Jr. (Kim) Chellson, of Bourbonnais, and Shane (Shawna) Cuddy, of Morris; daughters, Kim (Dan) Spargur, of Las Vegas, Nev., and Kiedra (Craig) Meece, of Coal City; grandchildren, Tim, Tony and Tom Chellson, Layne and Lance Cuddy, Ryan and Danielle Pool, and Colin Meece; brother, Thomas (Linda) Chellson, of Salt Lake City, Utah; sister, Jeanette (Darrel) Richardson, of Manteno; and his beloved dog, Eve.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and nephew, Eric Chellson.

Bob was a member of the PUBS motorcycle group, and an avid Peterbilt and Harley enthusiast. He loved traveling in his RV and spending his winters in Florida. His grandchildren will always remember his favorite sayings and one-liners.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

