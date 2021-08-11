Grace Wimberley

WILMINGTON — Grace E. (Shields) Wimberley (nee White), 81, of Wilmington, went to be with our Lord on Aug. 4, 2021.

Born Jan. 12, 1940, in Cincinnati, Ohio, Grace was the daughter of Elmer R. and Vera (Underwood) White. She was raised in Cincinnati and Chicago, and will be remembered as a working mother who kept her family first.

Grace was employed as an assistant cook with Wilmington School District 209-U, and after retiring was often found volunteering and helping others at Kuzma Care Cottage, as well as at the VFW in Wilmington. She attended First Presbyterian Church in Wilmington for many years, and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Grace was the mother of five, Cindy Shields (Freddy) Henderson, of Olmsted, the late David Shields, Laura Shields (James) Molenaar, of New London, Minn., and Mary Shields and Gracie Wimberley (Pete) Vance, all of Wilmington; grandmother of five, the late Marcus Vance, Jacob Vance, and Emily, Matthew (Jenna) and Christopher Molenaar; and great-grandmother, as well as aunt, to many.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A memorial visitation will be from 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, until the 6 p.m. memorial service at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road, Wilmington.

Memorials may be made to Lightways Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431.

