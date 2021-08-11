Elmer Green

CHEBANSE — Elmer “Bud” Green, 89, of Chebanse, passed away Saturday (Aug. 7, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born July 12, 1932, in Chebanse, the son of Leo Herman and Myrtle Ora (Templin) Green. His parents preceded him in death; in addition to five sisters.

He married Jean Louise Smith on July 31, 1953, in Fort Knox, Ky. She survives.

Also surviving are three daughters, Diane (Steve) Stell, of Gulf Shores, Ala., Susan (John) LeRoy, of Chebanse, and Teresa (Greg) Stell, of Bourbonnais; one son, Danny Green, of Bourbonnais; 15 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Green served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict.

He was an active member of the United Church of Christ in Chebanse, a member of the YMCA, and a former member of the Kankakee Photography Club.

Bud first worked at General Mills, next at Armour’s, and then retired from NutraSweet.

He enjoyed woodworking, photography, camping and spending time with his grandchildren and attending many of their events.

Private services will be at the United Church of Christ in Chebanse, with the Rev. Marsha Collins officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse.

Memorials may be made to the United Church of Christ in Chebanse.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.

